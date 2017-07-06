Pages Navigation Menu

FG to create 15 million direct jobs by 2020

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has confirmed to Nigerians that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is poised to create over 15 million direct jobs in the country by 2020. The Minister of Budget & National Planning, Udoma Udoma, said the jobs would be created in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and services. Apart from the average …

