FG to enhance tax administration via automatic exchange information

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is expected to enhance its tax administration system locally and internationally as Nigeria progresses to join the 101 countries to exchange financial account information automatically. A team from the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes were in Lagos at the weekend…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

