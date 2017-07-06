Nigeria to raise up to N450bn in bonds by Q3 -debt office – TV360
|
TV360
|
Nigeria to raise up to N450bn in bonds by Q3 -debt office
TV360
Nigeria plans to raise between 360 billion naira and 450 billion naira ($1.18 bln-$1.48 bln) in sovereign bonds maturing between five and 20 years in the third quarter, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has said. The debt office said it would auction 90 …
FG to issue N135bn bonds on July 12 – DMO
DMO under new boss to auction sovereign bonds of less than N450bn in July
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!