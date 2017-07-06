Pages Navigation Menu

FG to issue N135bn bonds on July 12 – DMO

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Federal Government plans to sell N135 billion worth of bonds in its July 12 auction, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has said. The offer circular, which was obtained from its website on Wednesday in Abuja, said it would sell N35 billion of bonds that would mature in July 2021 at 14.50 per cent.

