FG to promote innovations in health to address local needs

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST) said it will increase effort in promoting inventions and innovations in the health sector to address local needs.

Dr Manasseh Gwaza, the Director, Department of Health and Biomedical Science in the ministry told newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, boosting innovation in health and biomedical technology will contribute to national development.

The director said that the ministry would actualise the feat through initiating, developing and reviewing policies on health and biomedical technologies.

“We are collaborating with the private sector on the domestication of indigenous health and biomedical technologies in the country.

“We are also partnering with public and private tertiary and research institutions on the development, training and utilisation of indigenous health and biomedical technologies.

“Effort is going on to promote, facilitate, coordinate, monitor and evaluate research activities in public and private tertiary and research institutions under the supervision of FMST in health and biomedical technologies,“ he said.

Gwaza said that the department would also partner with local and international agencies to promote nutrition, food safety and food security matters.

He said that the department would double its effort toward promoting, facilitating, executing, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating activities, projects and programmes for the appropriate deployment of health and biomedical technologies in the country.

Newsmen report that FMST as part of its mandate promotes the application of natural medicine resources and technologies for health development.

