FG urged to reduce Pilgrimages’ Fares -Operators

The Chairman of Bureau De Change( BDCs) operators in Sokoto State, Alhaji Aliyu Sahabi, has urged the Federal Government to subsidise fares being paid by intending Muslim and Christian pilgrims by 20 per cent. Sahabi told newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday that the proposed gesture would make pilgrimages more affordable for intending Nigerians. “Similarly, the …

The post FG urged to reduce Pilgrimages’ Fares -Operators appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

