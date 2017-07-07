FG will support ECOWAS election body – Osinbajo – The Nation Newspaper
|
|
FG will support ECOWAS election body – Osinbajo
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said on Friday Nigeria would support the work of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) in the sub-region. Osinbajo said a very important way to ensure stability in societies is to allow people to elect …
