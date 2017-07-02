Germany win Confederations Cup after Lars Stindl punishes error to deny Chile – The Guardian
The Guardian
Germany win Confederations Cup after Lars Stindl punishes error to deny Chile
The Guardian
Germany celebrate with the Confederations Cup trophy after beating Chile 1-0 in St. Petersburg. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images. Confederations Cup. Germany win Confederations Cup after Lars Stindl punishes error to deny Chile.
Low's German youngsters come of age as they withstand Chile's onslaught
Chile 0-1 Germany
Chile 0-1 Germany: Lars Stindl pounces on La Roja's fragilities for Confederations Cup victory – 5 things we learned
