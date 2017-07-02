FIFA Confed Cup: Germany, Chile Set For Final Showdown

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

World champions, Germany face off against South American champions, Chile, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, today for the Confederations Cup crown.

It’s going to be a tight affair with both teams looking to add further silverware to enhance their recent successes. The two teams met in the group stage, and the match ended 1-1.

Both Germany and Chile have excelled on their respective hemispheres. Chile are two-time defending Copa America champions, having knocked off Argentina both times to raise the trophy.

Germany is riding a 14-game unbeaten streak into the final, and is building momentum for a World Cup title defense next year in Russia.

To reach the final, Chile had an exhausting semifinal encounter with the European champions, Portugal, having to win the penalty shootout but will take a huge mental boost from that semi-final clash. Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo—who saved no fewer than three spot kicks in that shootout—have been the key men, and they possess the intensity and experience necessary to secure another triumph in Russia.

Germany on their part, opened with a blitz against Mexico in their semifinal and Joachim Low’s experimental side continues to impress as they dismantled Mexico 4-1 on Thursday to advance. But it may prove a bridge too far for the European side. Their defensive frailties have been exposed throughout the tournament, and Juan Antonio Pizzi’s men will almost certainly be ready to exploit that.

This is the rightful final in terms of which teams have impressed the most. Chile have been exciting and aggressive in attack, albeit without a cutting edge at times, while Germany have simply impressed all over the pitch with their depth, variance of play and ability to score goals throughout the team.

Speaking ahead of the final, Chilean midfielder, Arturo Vidal said having knocked European champions Portugal out in the semifinal, beating Germany’s young guns will prove the South American champions are the best.

“We have proven our value. We have beaten Argentina and Portugal, the European champions. If we win tomorrow (today), we will prove we are the best team in the world.

“We have reached this final with our spirit and attitude – this is a waiting room for the World Cup – and if we win, that will show where we are,” Vidal said.

The post FIFA Confed Cup: Germany, Chile Set For Final Showdown appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

