FIFA legend Kanu to attend U-17 World Cup Draw

Former Nigerian international and FIFA Legend Nwankwo Kanu have been announced by FIFA Local Organising Committee (LOC) to participate at the official Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India 2017 today.

Other FIFA Legends Esteban Cambiasso along with Indian sporting icons Sunil Chhetri and PV Sindhu are also billed o attend the event.

Kanu and Cambiasso are no strangers to the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Kanu held the Winner’s Trophy aloft with Nigeria’s Super Eaglets in 1993, while Argentina’s Cambiasso participated in the 1995 edition.

Kanu won Olympic gold in 1996, was twice chosen as African Player of the Year, and played for the Super Eagles at the 1998, 2002 and 2010 editions of the FIFA World Cup™.

Cambiasso, meanwhile, won the FIFA U-20 World Cup 1997 and was part of Argentina’s team at the 2010 FIFA World Cup™.

In his reaction, Nwankwo Kanu said: “The FIFA U-17 World Cup 1993 really spurred my career – within years of winning the title, I won the Olympic gold and from there, as I would like to believe, there wasn’t any looking back. This tournament provides youngsters the necessary stage for development and I believe this year’s edition will provide us all with exceptional talent – much like the previous tournaments.”

The two football icons will be joined by local legends Sunil Chhetri and PV Sindhu, who will take part as draw assistants. Chhetri is India’s national football team captain and all-time top goalscorer. Twenty-one-year-old badminton player PV Sindhu is one of India’s finest athletes at the moment and made waves after winning the Olympic silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming the youngest Indian to make a podium finish in an individual event at the Olympics.

The draw will also be attended by officials from the participating teams and the host cities.

Anthony Nlebem

