FIFA Ranking: Nigeria Drop To 39th Position

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria dropped a spot to 39th in FIFA’s latest World Ranking released on Thursday.

The drop comes on the heels of a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

On the continent, however, the Super Eagles remain the sixth best country behind Egypt, Senegal, Congo DR, Tunisia and Cameroon.

Germany reclaimed the top on the FIFA ranking for the first time since being knocked off the top spot exactly two years ago.

Following their 1-0 win over Chile (7th, down 3) in Saint Petersburg, the newly crowned FIFA Confederations Cup champions have narrowly overtaken Brazil (2nd, down 1) and leapfrogged Argentina (3rd, down 1). European neighbours Poland (6th, up 4) also have cause to celebrate, having risen to their best-ever ranking.

Andorra (129th, up 57) were the month’s biggest movers and the likes of Peru (14th, up 1), Northern Ireland (22nd, up 6), Congo DR (28th, up 11), Curaçao (68th, up 2), and Mauritania (81st, up 23) all join Poland and Iceland in registering their highest positions to date.

