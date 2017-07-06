FIFA World Rankings: Nigeria drops to 39th

The Super Eagles have dropped to the 39th spot from 38th in the July FIFA World Rankings. The rankings table on FIFA’s website on Thursday indicated that Nigeria now has 715 points as against 730 it had in the June rankings. The ranking also saw the national team become sixth in Africa behind Egypt, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tunisia and Cameroon respectively as against Nigeria’s fourth position in the continent in June.

