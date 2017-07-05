God allowed recession to boost Nigeria’s agriculture —Oyegun – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
God allowed recession to boost Nigeria's agriculture —Oyegun
Vanguard
BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, have received awards from the Association of Deans of Agriculture of Nigerian Universities, ADAN, for their …
Nigeria: Govt Will Create 15 Million Direct Jobs By 2020 – Minister
Nigeria will come out of economic recession in 2017 – Minister
Achieving FG's Economic Recovery and Growth Plan for Healthcare
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!