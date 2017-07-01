Fire guts Abuja Federal Secretariat

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – A section of the Federal Secretariat building in Abuja housing the Ministry of Health was Saturday gutted by fire.

Though, spokesman of the service, Collins Elechi was not immediately available for comments as he was said to be busy, Sunday Vanguard gathered that the incident was as a result of an electrical surge.

Some health officials however told journalists that the damage was ot substantial.

It would be recalled that a similar power surge had destroyed several home appliances in some parts of Kubwa on Wednesday.

Most Public Buildings Not Safe -Fire Service

Authorities of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) had in an earlier interview raised the alarm about the safety of most public buildings across the country, and especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which they said was not safe for workers as a result of non-compliance with fire safety requirements.

The agency, however, warned that if the occupants of the said buildings failed to install the fire-fighting requirements they would be forced to close them down.

According to the Controller-General of the Service, Engr. Joseph Garba Anebi, “So many government structures here (Abuja) need to be sanctioned because the lives of people working there are not safe. Some of these public buildings that have been found wanting should do the needful to avoid been sanctioned very soon because we have met with the occupants of these buildings.”

Anebi said if the agency was to carry out its responsibility, as expected, the FCT would grind to a halt as most public buildings in the territory would be closed down.

