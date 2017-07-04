Zambia’s Biggest Market Gutted, Government Suspects Arson – U.S. News & World Report
Zim News .NET Zimbabwe
Zambia's Biggest Market Gutted, Government Suspects Arson
U.S. News & World Report
LUSAKA (Reuters) – Fire gutted part of Zambia's biggest market in the nation's capital on Tuesday in what the government suspected was an act of arson as tensions rise following the arrest of an opposition leader. United Party for National Development …
