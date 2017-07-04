Fire guts Zambia’s biggest market, govt suspects arson

Fire gutted part of Zambia’s biggest market in the nation’s capital on Tuesday in what the government suspected was an act of arson as tensions rise following the arrest of an opposition leader. United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema was arrested in April and charged with treason for impeding president Edgar Lungu’s motorcade.…

The post Fire guts Zambia’s biggest market, govt suspects arson appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

