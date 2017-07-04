Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fire guts Zambia’s biggest market, govt suspects arson

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Fire gutted part of Zambia’s biggest market in the nation’s capital on Tuesday in what the government suspected was an act of arson as tensions rise following the arrest of an opposition leader. United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema was arrested in April and charged with treason for impeding president Edgar Lungu’s motorcade.…

The post Fire guts Zambia’s biggest market, govt suspects arson appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.