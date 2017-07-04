Fires in premiers’ offices still under investigation – Citizen
Fires in premiers' offices still under investigation
Citizen
Both Gauteng Premier David Makhura's and Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle's offices caught fire on Friday. Investigations into a fire at Gauteng Premier David Makhura's building are still continuing, according to the Johannesburg Emergency …
Bhisho blaze compromises financial probe
7-year fraud probe goes up in smoke
Investigations into EC Premier's office fire continue
