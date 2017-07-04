Pages Navigation Menu

Fireworks at Nairobi governor big TV debate – The Standard

Fireworks at Nairobi governor big TV debate
Key Nairobi governorship candidates Monday engaged in a heated debate dominated by name calling and accusations of incompetence, corruption and poor managerial skills. Governor Evans Kidero engaged three other candidates angling for the seat …
