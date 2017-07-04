Fireworks at Nairobi governor big TV debate – The Standard
Fireworks at Nairobi governor big TV debate
The Standard
Key Nairobi governorship candidates Monday engaged in a heated debate dominated by name calling and accusations of incompetence, corruption and poor managerial skills. Governor Evans Kidero engaged three other candidates angling for the seat …
Candidates throw barbs at each other as they seek Nairobi votes
Kidero, Sonko, Miguna in bitter war of words over city management
Nairobi senator Mike Sonko admits that he cannot debate
