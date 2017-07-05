Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Firms consider FG tax collection aggressive — KPMG Survey – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Firms consider FG tax collection aggressive — KPMG Survey
Vanguard
CHIEF Financial Officers, Heads of Finance and Tax Managers in some of the leading organisations across major industry groups in Nigeria have described the style of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, in assessment of additional tax liabilities as …
FIRS to probe 29 private jet owners for tax evasionNigeria Today
Special courts needed to handle tax issues – ExpertsP.M. News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.