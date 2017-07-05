Pages Navigation Menu

FIRS advises FG to designate special court for tax related cases

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A  Director in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Ike Odume, has advised that there is need for Nigeria to designate some courts to train lawyers on how to handle tax  related issues. He said this in Abuja on Tuesday at the public presentation of a book titled: “Electronic Tax and Revenue Law Companion’’ …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

