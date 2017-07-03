Pages Navigation Menu

FIRS boss laments Evans' illicit wealth, goes after 29 private jet owners

Daily Post Nigeria

FIRS boss laments Evans' illicit wealth, goes after 29 private jet owners
Daily Post Nigeria
Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Tunde Fowler, says the agency has commenced probe of Nigerian private jet owners who registered their fleet in South Africa. He also lamented how apprehended kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme …
