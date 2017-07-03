First Lady, Aisha Buhari Jets Out To Be With President Buhari In UK

The wife of the Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari, has left the country to be with her husband, Muhammadu Buhari who left the country on May 7, 2017 for medical reasons. Aisha Buhari’s trip comes some weeks after her first visit to the President in the United Kingdom. The First Lady’s travel was made known in…

The post First Lady, Aisha Buhari Jets Out To Be With President Buhari In UK appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

