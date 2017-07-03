First Lady, Aisha Buhari travels to see husband in London

The first lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari left for London, United Kingdom on Sunday to visit her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari who has been on medical vacation since 7 May, 2017. She last visited on 30 May and returned 6 June, with reports of President Buhari’s appreciation of the prayers by Nigerians for his …

