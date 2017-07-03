After Angering China, Trump Talks With Its Leader About North Korea – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
After Angering China, Trump Talks With Its Leader About North Korea
New York Times
President Trump on Friday at the White House. In addition to his phone call on Monday to President Xi Jinping of China, Mr. Trump also spoke with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan about North Korea. Credit Pete Marovich for The New York Times. BEIJING …
China's Xi Warns Trump about 'Negative' Parts of Relationship
China's Xi warns Trump of 'negative factors' hurting US ties
Trump talks North Korea threat in calls with China, Japan leaders
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!