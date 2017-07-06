Five Children Die After Eating Cucumber in Cross River State, Great Grandma Follows

Five Chidren have died in Amana, Becheve ward in Obanliku, Cross River State of Nigeria after eating cucumber, a facebook user, Paul Baji reported.

Mrs Dorthy Agbor, the children’s grandma from old ikwette village a.k.a Bottom hill was said to have gone for the burial of one Mr. Emma Kechie when the tragedy occurred.

According to Paul, the children ate the cucumber in the presence of

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

