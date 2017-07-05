Five Of The Most Ridiculous Celebrity Engagement Rings Of All Time

Just the other day a friend of mine got engaged.

Then, her husband-to-be shared a photo montage of the proposal which included a picture of the ring, because “apparently all girls want to see”.

Sure, “let’s see the ring” really is what some of us say, mostly out of habit, but especially when we haven’t had the chance to wear a diamond ourselves.

It’s a form of window shopping and while size definitely matters, there’s the cut, fit and wedding budget to factor in as well.

But when it comes to the other world, the one that involves those high-living celebs, engagement rings really do become a statement of wealth and extravagance and are a good indication as to just what kind of wedding it will be.

Some celebs are more modest in their lifestyle, but others who profess to loving the riches that come with fame and fortune tend to wear extravagance on their fingers.

Here are five of them who have received the most bling-bling engagement rings:

Kim Kardashian

Presented by Yeezy back in 2013, Kim K’s Lorraine Schwartz comes in at a cool 15 carats – roughly 15 times larger than the average woman’s engagement ring. Although there’s no estimated price, it’s rumoured that Kanye West replaced the stone with a 20 carat rock a few months back.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis

Jackie possessed one of the most luxurious engagement rings ever, given to her by Greek shipping mogul Aristotle Onassis.

Popping the question in 1968, the stunner is known as the Lesotho III and is a whopping 40,42 carats. Oh, and it retails for $2,6 million (R34 million).

Sofia Vergara

Not much is known about Sofia’s ring, given to her by her now husband Joe Manganiello back in 2014.

The rumoured-Lorraine Schwartz gem apparently clocks in at 7 carats and is a pretty one, much like its owner.

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth was known for her fine collection of men and jewellery, but no ring was as extravagant as the rock Richard Burton gave her in 1968.

Okay, okay, it wasn’t an engagement ring per se, but she did wear it on her ring finger for most of her life – and at 33,19 carats, who wouldn’t?

The clear, relatively flawless Asscher-cut diamond that sold for $8,8 million (R117 million) back in 2011 set a record price for a colourless diamond.

Beyonce

Queen Bey doesn’t let us in on much of the happenings in her life (unless it’s through the music she and Jay Z release), but we do know that the rock on her finger is an 18-carat diamond from jeweller Lorraine Schwartz (yes, same as Kim K and Sofia).

It is estimated to cost a very, very casual $5 million (R66 million).

Mic dropped.

