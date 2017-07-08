Five record transfers British and global

Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is to sign for Manchester United from Everton for a reported £75million ($97m, 85.5m euros) subject to passing a medical and agreeing personal terms, the buying club announced on Saturday.

The fee will be a record between British clubs. AFP Sports lists the top five global and British to British transfers.

Global transfers

1. £89m — Paul Pogba (FRA). Juventus (ITA) to Manchester United (ENG), 2016

2. £86m — Gareth Bale (WAL). Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) to Real Madrid (ESP), 2013

3. £80m — Cristiano Ronaldo (POR). Manchester United (ENG) to Real Madrid (ESP), 2009

4. £75.3m — Gonzalo Higuain (ARG). Napoli (ITA) to Juventus (ITA), 2016

5.= £75m — Luis Suarez (URU). Liverpool (ENG) to Barcelona (ESP), 2014

5.= £75m — Romelu Lukaku (BEL). Everton (ENG) to Manchester United (ENG), 2017.

Inter British club transfers

1. £75m — Romelu Lukaku (BEL). Everton to Manchester United, 2017.

2. £50m — Fernando Torres (ESP). Liverpool to Chelsea, 2011

3. £47.5m — John Stones (ENG). Everton to Manchester City, 2016

4. £44m — Raheem Sterling (ENG). Liverpool to Manchester City, 2015

5. £37.1m — Juan Mata (ESP). Chelsea to Manchester United, 2014

