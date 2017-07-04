Pages Navigation Menu

Five Star General! Different sides of Kcee in New Photos

Five Star Music act, Kcee is showing different sides of himself with new photos he shared today. The singer looked cool in camouflage and other curated styles in a themed photo shoot. He rocked an army green romper paired with a white Yeezy boots in another set of photos. See photos below:

