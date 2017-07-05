Court declares ‘Fuck White People’ is neither racist nor hate speech – Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian
Court declares 'Fuck White People' is neither racist nor hate speech
Mail & Guardian
Magistrate Daniel Thulare shocked the conservative Cape Party on Tuesday by ruling that a suit bearing the words “Fuck White People” is not hate speech or racist. The Cape Party, which is a registered political party seeking to declare the Western Cape …
'Fk White People' exhibition is art‚ not hate speech – court
'F**k White People' poster was not hate speech, court rules
Court rules “Fk White People” exhibition is not hate speech, it's art
