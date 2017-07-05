Pages Navigation Menu

Court declares ‘Fuck White People’ is neither racist nor hate speech – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jul 5, 2017


Court declares 'Fuck White People' is neither racist nor hate speech
Magistrate Daniel Thulare shocked the conservative Cape Party on Tuesday by ruling that a suit bearing the words “Fuck White People” is not hate speech or racist. The Cape Party, which is a registered political party seeking to declare the Western Cape
'Fk White People' exhibition is art‚ not hate speech – courtTimes LIVE
'F**k White People' poster was not hate speech, court rulesIndependent Online
Court rules “Fk White People” exhibition is not hate speech, it's artThe South African

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

