Flash: Germany beat Chile to win Confederations Cup
World champions Germany win the FIFA Confederations Cup for the first time after a 1-0 defeat of Chile in the 2017 final match at Saint Petersburg in Russia. Details later
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!