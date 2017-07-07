Flashback Friday: US Academic report reveals Igbo People may be the Most Brilliant Black African Race

A United States Academic report for The year 2015 has suggested that the Igbo people of South Eastern Nigeria are the most Brilliant black African Race. This doesn’t come as much of a shocker taking into account the Two Igbo students who broke records by gaining admissions into 8 Ivy League Schools. The students, Harold…

The post Flashback Friday: US Academic report reveals Igbo People may be the Most Brilliant Black African Race appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

