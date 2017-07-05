Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flashback: “Impeach Yaradua Now” – Buhari

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

In light of the current situation with Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, an old report in which he called for the impeachment of predecessor, President Yar’Adua, has surfaced. In it, Buhari was said to have declared that the only solution to the political uncertainty in the country is for the National Assembly to set machineries in…

The post Flashback: “Impeach Yaradua Now” – Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.