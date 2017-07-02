Flavour Forced Me To Quit Music, Why We Broke Up – Singer’s Ex-Fiancee Reveals

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour Nabania is one of the big names in the Nigerian music industry with fans both home and abroad. However, the musician who is well loved by man has been accused of cutting a music career short. According to recent revelations, the singer who has been dubbed the…

The post Flavour Forced Me To Quit Music, Why We Broke Up – Singer’s Ex-Fiancee Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

