Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flavour Forced Me To Quit My Music Career” – Flavour’s Ex-Fiancée

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Beverly Oh, An ex-girlfriend to Highlife singer, Flavour N’abania has revealed how she met the singer, got engaged, and how he forced her to quit her music career. Read Excerpts below… Interview was conducted by NAIJ.com Excerpts below: How she met Flavour My relationship with Flavour was a bittersweet one. I met him in 2012 when …

The post Flavour Forced Me To Quit My Music Career” – Flavour’s Ex-Fiancée appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.