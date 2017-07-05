Pages Navigation Menu

Flavour served some serious hotness in these photos – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Flavour served some serious hotness in these photos
About a week ago, Flavour dropped his new album, Ijele: The Traveler, and is celebrating it in just the way you would expect him too; abs with a sprinkle of dapper because he simply can. The singer showed off his hot bod in the shoot done by TY Bello
