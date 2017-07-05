Flood kills commercial cyclist in Ekiti

A 33-YEAR old commercial motorcyclist identified as Ajeniyi Victor was killed during a heavy downpour in Ado- Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Monday evening. Victor’s body was found in the early hours of yesterday by a search party deployed by the Commissioner, Mr. Abdullahi Chafe, to search for his corpse along Elemi’s bank in […]

