How flood swept off Okadaman while trying to rescue his bike in Ekiti – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 5, 2017


How flood swept off Okadaman while trying to rescue his bike in Ekiti
The body of a 33-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Ajeniyi Victor, killed Monday evening by flood that followed a two-hour downpour in Ado-Ekiti, was found along Elemi's River bank in the town, yesterday. Eyewitnesses told journalists that the deceased
