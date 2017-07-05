How flood swept off Okadaman while trying to rescue his bike in Ekiti – Vanguard
Vanguard
How flood swept off Okadaman while trying to rescue his bike in Ekiti
Vanguard
The body of a 33-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Ajeniyi Victor, killed Monday evening by flood that followed a two-hour downpour in Ado-Ekiti, was found along Elemi's River bank in the town, yesterday. Eyewitnesses told journalists that the deceased …
