Flying start for hosts Botswana at Netball World Youth Cup

NETBALL WORLD YOUTH CUP, DAY 1: Botswana 72 Malaysia 26

Gaborone, Botswana | THE INDEPENDENT | Hosts Botswana capped an exciting opening day at the Netball World Youth Cup with an impressive 72-26 victory over Malaysia on Saturday.

Day one also saw victories for favourites, defending champions New Zealand who overwhelmed North Ireland 89-22 and a 62-32 win for South Africa over Barbados.

This is the first time the International Netball Federation (INF) has held an international event on the African continent.

The Netball World Youth Cup is the pinnacle of netball competition for emerging players who are under 21 years of age and the INF has held an U21 international competition every four years since 1988.

The tournament will feature 9 days of netball, 70 games in total and 20 countries are competing from across the five INF regions.

The African countries competing are Uganda, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

The tournament was preceded by the INF congress at which Uganda’s Peace Proscovia delivered a powerful and moving speech. She sent delegates into tears with the impact the game of netball has had in her life.

The Ugandan netball star last week led Uganda to victory in the Africa Seniors netball championships held in Kampala.

Uganda starts her Under-19 campaign against Malaysia Sunday, 3pm.

The incredibly inspiring Peace proscovia brings entire @IntNetball Congress to tears with powerful speech about how netball changed her life pic.twitter.com/gsfVLDCRrH — Claire Nelson (@ClaraNels) July 7, 2017

Peace Proscovia delivers a powerful and moving speech to INF Congress in Botswana #EmpoweringWomen pic.twitter.com/PRKTrjG0AC — INF (@IntNetball) July 7, 2017

Year Location Winner 1988 Canberra, Australia Australia 1992 Suva, Fiji New Zealand 1996 Toronto, Canada Australia 2000 Cardiff, Wales Australia 2005 Fort Lauderdale, USA New Zealand 2009 Rarotonga, Cook Islands Australia 2013 Glasgow, Scotland New Zealand 2017 Botswana

*** Additional reporting by @IntNetball and wikepedia

VIDEO – Opening ceremony

