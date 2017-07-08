Pages Navigation Menu

Flying start for hosts Botswana at Netball World Youth Cup

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa, Sports, Uganda | 0 comments

Batswana celebrate their victory Saturday in the World Youth netball cup

NETBALL WORLD YOUTH CUP, DAY 1: Botswana 🇧🇼 72 Malaysia 26

Gaborone, Botswana | THE INDEPENDENT |  Hosts Botswana capped an exciting opening day at the Netball World Youth Cup with an impressive 72-26 victory over Malaysia on Saturday.

Day one also saw victories for favourites, defending champions New Zealand who overwhelmed North Ireland 89-22 and a 62-32 win for South Africa over Barbados.

This is the first time the  International Netball Federation (INF) has held an international event on the African continent.

The Netball World Youth Cup is the pinnacle of netball competition for emerging players who are under 21 years of age and the INF has held an U21 international competition every four years since 1988.

The tournament will feature 9 days of netball, 70 games in total and 20 countries are competing from across the five INF regions.

The African countries competing are Uganda, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Proscovia speaks to the INF assembly this week in Botswana. PHOTO @IntNetball

The tournament was preceded by the INF congress at which Uganda’s Peace Proscovia delivered a powerful and moving speech. She sent delegates into tears with the impact the game of netball has had in her life.

The Ugandan netball star last week led Uganda to victory in the Africa Seniors netball championships held in Kampala.

Uganda starts her Under-19 campaign against Malaysia Sunday, 3pm.

Year Location Winner
1988 Canberra, Australia Australia
1992 Suva, Fiji New Zealand
1996 Toronto, Canada Australia
2000 Cardiff, Wales Australia
2005 Fort Lauderdale, USA New Zealand
2009 Rarotonga, Cook Islands Australia
2013 Glasgow, Scotland New Zealand
2017 Botswana

*** Additional reporting by @IntNetball and wikepedia

VIDEO – Opening ceremony

 

 

The post Flying start for hosts Botswana at Netball World Youth Cup appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

