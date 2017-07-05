FMDQ OTC: Investors Stake N54.8tn in Five Months

Goddy Egene

Investors have traded a total of N54.75 trillion in the fixed income and currency market between January and May 2017. Of the transactions, N9.49 trillion was exchanged in the month of May alone, which was 7.9 per cent higher than the N8.79trillion traded in April.

According to the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, the month-on-month growth was primarily driven by increased trading activities experienced in the FX (Spot) and Repurchase Agreements (Repos)/Buy-Backs product categories.

However, a minimal growth of 4.00 per cent was experienced in the Treasury bills (T.bills) product category. T.bills recorded the largest share of the overall turnover, accounting for 47.22 per cent of the market.

Repos/Buy-back transactions recorded the second largest share of total turnover, accounting for 22.32 per cent, while FX market transactions accounted for 21.01 per cent and Bonds, 8.43 per cent. Unsecured Placement & Takings, Money Market Derivatives and Commercial Papers represent 1.00 per cent of the overall market turnover.

In absolute terms, T.Bills accounted for N25.9trillion, while repos/buy-backs recorded 12.22 trillion.

The analysis of the transactions for the month of May only showed that activities in the FX market accounted for 24.88 per cent (27.71 per cent in April while Money Market (Repurchase Agreements (Repos)/Buy-Backs & Unsecured Placements/Takings)accounted for 29.13 per cent (22.85 per cent in April) of total turnover for the reporting period.

A further breakdown of the transactions in the FX market showed that $6.56 billion was recorded in May, a decrease of 15.03 per cent when compared with $7.72 billion in April.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $0.985 billion through various interventions conducted during the period under review, a 49.5 per cent decrease from the previous month.

The apex bank also maintained its marginal rate for the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS)–Wholesale Forwards intervention at $/N320; and $/N357 for Small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs)and Invisibles.

Inter-Member trades stood at $0.56 billion in the month of May, an increase of 0.51 per cent from the trades recorded in April, while member-client trades stood at $4.19 billion, showing a decrease of 12.17 per cent previous month.

Turnover in the fixed income market in the month under review settled at N4.36 trillion, with transactions in the T.bills market accounting for 88.67 per cent of the fixed income market up from 85.46 per cent in the previous month

Outstanding T.bills at the end of the month stood at N8.87trn, a decrease of 0.13 per cent compared with N8.88 trillion in April, while whilst FGN bonds’ outstanding value increased by 1.62 per cent to close at N6.93 trillion.

Activities in the Secured Money Market (Repos/Buy-Backs) settled at N2.61 trillion in May, 38.13 per cent more than the value recorded in April. Unsecured Placements/Takings also increased by 28.19 per cent to close the month with turnover of N0.14trillion.

