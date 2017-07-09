Pages Navigation Menu

Football: Benin league resumes after two-year break

Cotonou, Benin | AFP | Top-flight football resumed in tiny west African nation Benin Saturday after a two-year absence due to power struggles between officials.

Among those who attended a league fixture involving Atlantic Sharks and US Seme-Krake were state president Patrice Talon and CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar.

Disagreements between officials caused the suspension of the national championship in 2015 and a stop-gap league was staged last year without a formal winner.

The 2017-2018 championship will consist of 19 clubs, divided into two mini-leagues, who will share the goal of succeeding the last champions, Buffles Borgou.

International broadcasters LC2 International Afnex are assisting in organising the championship.

Benin clubs consistently struggle in CAF competitions with none reaching the group stage of the Champions League or the second-tier Confederation Cup.

