Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Juventus are stepping up their efforts to persuade left back Alex Sandro not to join Chelsea in a world-record deal for a defender.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has poured further cold water over the Bavarians’ links with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

Only Real Madrid could successfully lure Harry Kane away from Tottenham, according to former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood.

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has defended the club’s treatment of Steven Caulker and insists they have always put his health first.

Alexis Sanchez has been urged to leave Arsenal and join a team capable of winning the Champions League, according to Ivan Zamorano.

Monaco have completed the signing of Feyenoord left-back Terence Kongolo – paving the way for Benjamin Mendy to join Manchester City.

Manchester City ‘target’ Joshua Kimmich wants reassurances over regular first-team football next season.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Jurgen Klopp will lead Liverpool to Premier League title glory, according to legendary Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld.

Liverpool target Naby Keita is set for showdown talks with RB Leipzig.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United are understood to have secured the services of promising Under-23 star Sean Longstaff .

SUNDERLAND ECHO Sunderland’s late attempt to hijack Middlesbrough’s £5m swoop for Norwich City star Jonny Howson looks set to fail.

Florian Lejeune says it was an “easy decision” to sign for Newcastle United.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Harry Redknapp has expressed his admiration for Jordan Hugill but concedes the striker is still a Preston player.

EXPRESS & STAR Wolves are closing in on signing midfielder Ruben Neves after agreeing a £15m fee with Porto.

HULL DAILY MAIL Shaun Maloney’s move to Aberdeen is in doubt after the club uncovered an underlying injury.

LEICESTER MERCURY Sevilla supporters are lamenting the departure of their “most important player” as captain Vicente Iborra moves closer to a transfer to Leicester City.

Leicester City have bid £18.5m for Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, according to reports in Croatia.

WEST LONDON SPORT Fulham are close to agreeing a deal to sell Scott Malone to Premier League new boys Huddersfield.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Samuel Saiz’s proposed move to Elland Road remains up in the air despite extended talks between Leeds United and SD Huesca.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp would like to sign former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ravel Morrison from Lazio.

Andreas Weimann may not have expected to be back at Derby County this summer but, now that he is, the Austrian is looking forward to the season ahead.

NOTTINGHAM POST Connor Mahoney rejected the chance to join Nottingham Forest’s first team squad to join Bournemouth’s Under-23s.

THE BOLTON NEWS Bolton have given a two-year contract to highly-rated ‘keeper Jake Turner.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE Out-of-contract Blackpool goalkeeper Sam Slocombe is reportedly attracting interest from fellow League One side Bristol Rovers

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER Premier League rivals Southampton are hoping to scupper any potential return of Chelsea FC youngster Izzy Brown to Huddersfield Town.

