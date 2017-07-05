Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Wayne Rooney will make a stunning return to Everton by the end of this week.

The Toffees are also poised to continue their mega summer spending spree with the £20m capture of Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

Tottenham are monitoring Ross Barkley’s future at Everton, and would be prepared to launch a bid to bring him to the club but are being put off by his £50m price tag.

Huddersfield are chasing Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen in a £3.5m deal.

Inter Milan have made an approach for highly-rated Chelsea youngster Andreas Christensen.

Arsenal have sealed a £52m deal for Alexandre Lacazette and have now set their sights on £80m Thomas Lemar – but the Gunners have given up on Kylian Mbappe.

Arsene Wenger has ruled out Hector Bellerin returning to Barcelona after talks with the Arsenal defender.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has launched a £20m bid for Watford striker Troy Deeney.

Slavisa Jokanovic has issued a ‘back me or sack me’ ultimatum to Fulham over the club’s transfer policy.

Tottenham are targetting Alfie Mawson and Ben Gibson as they look to move on £20m-rated defender Kevin Wimmer

Atletico Madrid are trying to get Diego Costa on the cheap after offering £22m plus add-ons for the Chelsea striker.

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger has arrived in London to complete his £36m move to Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest have slapped a £15m price tag on Britt Assombalonga as Burnley and Middlesbrough circle.

Wolves are set to finalise a shock club record £15.8m transfer for Porto sensation Ruben Neves.

West Ham have finally off-loaded Enner Valencia to Mexican outfit Tigres.

Arsenal are preparing to announce the £52m club-record signing of Alexandre Lacazette following a successful medical and have also told Hector Bellerin that he cannot leave this summer.

Manchester United will make a renewed, final push for Alvaro Morata this week as Jose Mourinho’s frustration at a lack of signings begins to bubble over.

Manchester City’s pursuit of Kyle Walker is set to drag on for another week.

Tottenham are looking to revamp their defensive options this summer with Kevin Wimmer set to leave the club, while Swansea’s Alfie Mawson and Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson are targets.

Nottingham Foresy have turned down an £8m bid form Burnley for striker Britt Assombalonga.

Aston Villa will step up the chase for Stoke veteran Glenn Whelan and Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone next week.

Leicester have reached an agreement to sign Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra.

Alexandre Lacazette has passed his medical and is expected to complete the paperwork to become Arsenal’s second signing of the summer and record transfer, just eclipsing the fee that they paid for Mesut Özil in 2013.

Chelsea and Roma have agreed a fee of £30.7m plus another £3.5m in add-ons for Antonio Rudiger.

Barcelona are preparing to rival Real Madrid for Dani Ceballos after club chiefs contacted Real Betis about the midfielder.

Ajax’s director of football Marc Overmars insists the Dutch club are determined to hold onto Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes, following the departure of Davy Klaassen to Everton.

Chris Smalling is set for talks with Manchester United over his Old Trafford future.

Santi Cazorla may well have played his last game for Arsenal as he continues to struggle with an Achilles problem.

Liverpool are looking to derail Inter Milan’s move for Nice defender Dalbert.

Jose Mourinho facing Manchester United nightmare as he searches for five new signings before the beginning of the season.

Graham Dorrans has agreed to sign for Rangers and will finalise his move on Thursday when he signs a three-year deal.

The brother of Celtic target Charly Musonda has said his sibling is focused on remaining at Chelsea.

