Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Manchester United are ready to hijack Romelu Lukaku’s £100m move to Chelsea.

Real Madrid are losing ground in the race to sign Kylian Mbappe as they continue to stall on a deal to bring the Monaco wonderkid to the Bernabeau, with PSG now in pole position.

Everton have made Olivier Giroud their No 1 target as they look to continue their summer spending with a £20m move for the Arsenal striker.

Everton are hopeful of thrashing out a deal to bring Wayne Rooney back to Goodison Park from Manchester United but the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement over the England striker.

Chelsea’s teenage starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new, three-year deal with the club despite interest from Juventus and Benfica after his performances in the FA Youth Cup this season.

After missing out on Tammy Abraham, Brighton are closing in on a loan deal for another young Chelsea forward, Izzy Brown, who has been in demand in this summer’s loan market.

Leicester City have held initial talks over a possible new contract for Leonardo Ulloa to raise the prospect of the Argentine striker extending his stay at the King Power Stadium.

Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed is set to join Championship side Norwich City on loan for next season.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro says Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘happy’ and wants to stay with the European champions despite his fall-out with the club this summer.

Everton players can’t wait for the return of Wayne Rooney to Goodison Park.

Nathaniel Chalobah is in talks with Watford over permanent move from Chelsea.

David Luiz has emerged as a shock contender to be the new Chelsea captain – instead of Gary Cahill.

Huddersfield are on the verge of signing Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen.

Antonio Rudiger will undergo a medical in Los Angeles while on holiday in the USA this week ahead of his £34m move from Chelsea.

Dani Ceballos is ready to snub Barcelona for Real Madrid… if Zinedine Zidane promises not to loan him out.

Alexis Sanchez is demanding a staggering £400,000-a-week to sign a new deal at Arsenal.

Manchester United are offering Wayne Rooney as a makeweight to Everton in a bid to beat Chelsea to Romelu Lukaku.

Antoine Griezmann insists it would have been “dirty” had he left Atletico Madrid for Manchester United this summer during the club’s transfer ban.

Chelsea target Antonio Rudiger has admitted “my heart beats for Arsenal” ahead of £36million transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to be patient as Liverpool continue battle to land their top summer targets.

Brighton and Bournemouth are both chasing £12m-rated Toulouse striker Martin Braithwaite.

Atletico Madrid set to make their move for Diego Costa this week – but could loan him out to China.

Jon Walters is quitting Stoke after seven years to join Burnley for £2m.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is closely following Russian star Aleksandr Golovin and even made a call to check on the CSKA Moscow midfielder during last month’s Confederations Cup.

Bill Kenwright, the Everton chairman, met with Wayne Rooney’s agent, Paul Stretford, on Wednesday as talks over his return to Goodison Park gathered pace.

Atletico Madrid are set to make their opening bid to re-sign Diego Costa in a move that could save the striker from an awkward reunion with Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte.

Watford are in pole position to sign Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea for £5m this month.

Rennes are keen to snap up Chelsea outcast Loic Remy.

Manchester United are set to make an improved offer of €75m (£65.8m) to Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata as Jose Mourinho steps up his attempt to replace the departed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for next season.

Wayne Rooney is in advanced talks with Everton about rejoining his boyhood team with the move centring on the club matching the £250,000-a-week basic salary he earns at Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid are preparing to table a first formal bid with Chelsea for Diego Costa in the hope they can re-sign the Spain striker before his scheduled return for pre-season training at Cobham at the start of next week.

Olivier Giroud is moving closer to an exit from Arsenal following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette.

Graham Dorrans arrived in Scotland this evening ahead of his Rangers medical as he closes in on his dream move to Ibrox.

Celtic supremo Dermot Desmond has admitted players will move on from Parkhead this summer.

