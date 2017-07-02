Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Arsenal are preparing a £125m Kylian Mbappe bid to beat off Real Madrid for Monaco’s teenage striker.

Mbappe has fuelled transfer talk after removing Monaco from his Twitter bio.

Arsenal have slapped an £8m price tag on defender Kieran Gibbs.

Jurgen Klopp will block Daniel Sturridge from leaving Liverpool because it will cost too much to replace him.

Liverpool will turn down any Joe Gomez loan approaches as Jurgen Klopp runs the rule over the defender in pre-season.

West Ham are attempting to land former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez by paying his £13m release clause.

West Ham are ready to make a £15m move for unsettled Burnley striker Andre Gray.

Newcastle want Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu but will have to smash their transfer record to complete the move.

Monaco have rejected a £40m bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester United target Fabinho.

Diego Costa is poised for an emotional return to Atletico Madrid as Chelsea prepare to offload the Spain international.

Swansea target Roque Mesa will fly to the UK to complete an £11m move from Las Palmas.

Huddersfield are to re-sign Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan and Izzy Brown is under consideration.

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has turned down the offer of a new contract and is happy to see out the last year of his contract at the Emirates and leave for free next summer.

Arsene Wenger has told Alexis Sanchez he will not be joining Manchester City this summer.

Chelsea have made £100m in three years from selling players who have made 10 or less appearances.

Atletico Madrid look set to sign Diego Costa from Chelsea but they will not loan him out, meaning striker won’t play until January because of their transfer ban.

Wolves have made a move for Porto star Ruben Neves who is wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool.

John Terry has opened formal talks to sign for Aston Villa.

Newcastle are interested in Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Burnley are eyeing a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Tom Lees to replace Everton-bound Michael Keane.

Jose Mourinho still wants Everton striker Romelu Lukaku – even if he brings in Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

Everton are planning a shock £20m move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

Wayne Rooney could stay at Manchester United for one more year by triggering a contract option.

Arsenal have had a £15m bid rejected for Napoli star Jorginho.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is willing to let England goalkeeper Joe Hart move to the club’s local rivals United.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been mocked on social media for being the only Spaniard to wear his runners-up medal after the European U21 final.

