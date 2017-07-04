For Nigeria to grow, people must pay their taxes – Finance Minister, Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has said Nigerians must start complying with relevant tax laws to make the nation prosperous; stressing that prosperous nations have high levels of tax compliance among citizens. According to her, every citizen must come ‘clean’ to declare fully and to declare honestly what his or her assets and income […]

