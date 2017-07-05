Pages Navigation Menu

Forbes names Dangote 2nd most powerful man in Africa [See full list]

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has been named the second most powerful man in Africa, coming behind Egyptian President, Abdel el-Sisi. Dangote, who is the President of Dangote Group, was also named in the list of top 100 most powerful people in the world. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin was named as the most powerful […]

