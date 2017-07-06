Strike by forensic pathology officers over – Johannesburg Sunday World

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa


Strike by forensic pathology officers over
The Gauteng department of health has committed to clearing the backlog of corpses at mortuaries across the province within three days following an end to a protracted strike by forensic pathology officers.
