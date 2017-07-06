Strike by forensic pathology officers over – Johannesburg Sunday World
Strike by forensic pathology officers over
The Gauteng department of health has committed to clearing the backlog of corpses at mortuaries across the province within three days following an end to a protracted strike by forensic pathology officers.
Forensic pathology work-to-rule strike is over – Gauteng Health MEC
GP forensic pathology strike ends
Gauteng health dept working to clear mortuary backlog
