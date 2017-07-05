FOREX: CBN announces bids for retail auction – The Eagle Online
FOREX: CBN announces bids for retail auction
The Eagle Online
The Central Bank of Nigeria on Wednesday announced bids for retail auction by authorized dealers in the inter-bank foreign exchange market. This incoming on the heels of the Bank's intervention in other segments of the market on Monday to the tune of …
CBN Sustains FOREX Intervention With Retail Auction
