Former Acting OAU VC Remanded In Custody – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Former Acting OAU VC Remanded In Custody
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Former Acting OAU VC Remanded In Custody The Osun State High Court sitting in Ede has ordered that the immediate former Acting Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Professor Anthony Elujoba be further remanded in the …
JUST IN: Alleged N1.4 Billion fraud: Ex-OAU vice chancellor remanded in detention
Court orders ex-VC, bursar remanded in EFCC custody
EFCC arraigns former OAU Vice Chancellor
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!