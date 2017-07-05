Former BOST MD Awuah Darko sues Kennedy Agyepong, Asempa FM for Ȼ5m – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
Former BOST MD Awuah Darko sues Kennedy Agyepong, Asempa FM for Ȼ5m
Immediate-past Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited, Kwame Awuah Darko has sued Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong for defaming him. Joined in the suit are two media platforms- Kencity …
